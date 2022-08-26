extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $42,626.34 and $2,806.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,695.28 or 0.99835253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00222022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00149176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00231685 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00061627 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005830 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.