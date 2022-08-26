F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. 5,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $91.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

