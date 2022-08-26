F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

VBR stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,659. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

