F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. 32,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

