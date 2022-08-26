F3Logic LLC Sells 708 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. 144,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

