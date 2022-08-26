Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director David T. Mitchell Sells 50,000 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $111.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

