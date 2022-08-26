Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Facedrive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 47,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,597. Facedrive has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Facedrive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

