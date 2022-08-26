Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.