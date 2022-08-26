Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 852,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,259 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 15.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $177,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 479,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,764,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

