Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 239,876 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,876 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 80,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

