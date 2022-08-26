Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VIG traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

