Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Farfetch by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

