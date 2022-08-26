Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen downgraded Farfetch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

