Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 354,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,787,062 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $9.54.

The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch Trading Up 29.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

