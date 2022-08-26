Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. 3,070,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

