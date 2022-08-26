Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.52. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 4,662,308 shares trading hands.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

