Feeder.finance (FEED) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $159,082.71

Feeder.finance (FEED) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Feeder.finance has a total market capitalization of $159,082.71 and $19,165.00 worth of Feeder.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feeder.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feeder.finance has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

About Feeder.finance

Feeder.finance is a coin. Feeder.finance’s official Twitter account is @investfeed.

Feeder.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feeder.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feeder.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feeder.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

