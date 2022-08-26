FibSWAP DEx Price Hits $0.0006 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. FibSWAP DEx has a market cap of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
