Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.32 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 1,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

