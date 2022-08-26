Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $37,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 90,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after buying an additional 51,949 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,449. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

