Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

ESGD traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $63.35. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

