Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 17,609 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $17,643,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $10,320,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. 196,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,866. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

