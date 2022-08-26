Filecoin Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00028509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $275.38 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00803109 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 268,281,481 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

