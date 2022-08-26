Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires New Shares in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund makes up 2.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 4.20% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA:UNL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

