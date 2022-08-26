Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 40.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $25,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $65.08. 190,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,045. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.