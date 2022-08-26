Financial Services Advisory Inc Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

