Financial Survey: Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 8.84 $392.25 million $2.73 59.65 Veris Residential $329.32 million 3.88 -$119.04 million ($0.53) -26.45

This table compares Sun Communities and Veris Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sun Communities and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86 Veris Residential 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.74%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27% Veris Residential -10.63% -2.37% -0.78%

Summary

Sun Communities beats Veris Residential on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

