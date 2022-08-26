FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Achieves $11,386.59

FinNexus (FNX) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $11,386.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io.

FinNexus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

