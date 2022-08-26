FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0480

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and $5.17 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002625 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003474 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 808,860,413 coins and its circulating supply is 607,446,230 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

