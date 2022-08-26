First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) vs. National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Head to Head Analysis

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.51 $64.17 million $3.08 10.15 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.59 $1.74 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.2% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Bancshares and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Australia Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.02%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Bancshares pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 29.88% 10.19% 1.07% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Australia Bank beats First Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.