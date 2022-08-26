First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

