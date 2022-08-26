First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.08

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.08 and traded as low as C$36.86. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.38, with a volume of 14,898 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.14.

First National Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1682183 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.94%.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

