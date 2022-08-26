First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.