First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the July 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter.

