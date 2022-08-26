First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the July 31st total of 507,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 97,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87,275 shares during the period.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FEP stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

