First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 3,950.0% in August

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 3,950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $44.40. 1,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.