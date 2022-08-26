First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

FNY traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

