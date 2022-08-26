First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

