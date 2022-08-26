First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 18,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

