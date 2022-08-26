First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 232.3% in August

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the July 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 151,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.