First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 232.3% in August

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the July 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 151,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.55.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.