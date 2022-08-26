First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Trading Up 7.3%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,575,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,677,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

First Wave BioPharma ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

