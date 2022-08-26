First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $54,720.00 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,181,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 17,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,198. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $257.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

