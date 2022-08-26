FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.06 Million

FLETA (FLETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and $59,203.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

