Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Down 47.2% in August

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance
Shares of FLXT stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 293,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.