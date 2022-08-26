Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Down 47.2% in August

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FLXT stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 293,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.