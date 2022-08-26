Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

FND traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

