Fluence Energy (FLNC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC):

8/22/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $23.00.

8/18/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00.

7/13/2022 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. 37,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,542. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,496,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

