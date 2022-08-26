Folder Protocol Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $185,511.15 and approximately $16,733.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

