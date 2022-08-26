Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

