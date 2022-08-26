Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.76). 3,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.76).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £124.61 million and a P/E ratio of 568.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.61.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

