Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $121,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,449,000 after buying an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,021. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

